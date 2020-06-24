Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,003,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of L Brands worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,051,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 170,931 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in L Brands by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 8.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 18.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. L Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.