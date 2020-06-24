Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,791 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 602,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,471,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,687,000 after buying an additional 789,408 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,898.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.27. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

