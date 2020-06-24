Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Limelight Networks worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 17.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $616.24 million, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 19,570 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $100,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $198,575.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,690. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.