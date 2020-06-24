Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 927 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

