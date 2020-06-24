Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 205.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,393,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,729,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 222,566 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 571,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 208,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $79,779.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,533 shares in the company, valued at $452,883.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,431 shares of company stock worth $6,996,428. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

