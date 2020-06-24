First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549,776 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,563,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 99,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Foundation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFWM stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. First Foundation Inc has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

FFWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

