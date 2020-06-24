Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.73% of Five Point worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five Point by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Point alerts:

FPH stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 45,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $226,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,263,985 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,487. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Five Point from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.