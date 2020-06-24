Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,864,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,936,524 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Affimed were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affimed by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 168,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 104,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares during the period. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFMD opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Affimed NV has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.90%. Research analysts forecast that Affimed NV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFMD. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

