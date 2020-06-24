Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,595 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Amc Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Amc Networks from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

