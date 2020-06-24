Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,756 Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 48.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $4,807,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIN. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

DIN opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. Dine Brands Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

