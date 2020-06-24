Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,015 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UVE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

