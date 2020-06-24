Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 794,228 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 794,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Covanta worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta by 79.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of CVA opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

