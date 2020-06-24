Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $881,000 Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,715,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,338,000 after purchasing an additional 554,763 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 68.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 881,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 359,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

NYSE HOG opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

