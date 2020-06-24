Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $923,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 456,488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

HIW opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

