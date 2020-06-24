Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 27,877 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,877 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $12,620,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Globant by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

GLOB opened at $148.56 on Wednesday. Globant SA has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $152.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

