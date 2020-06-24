Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 69,248 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.82% of Navigator worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 120,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Navigator had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

