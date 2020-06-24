Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 425 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of KEMET worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KEMET by 154.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 124,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KEMET by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KEMET by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEM opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.86. KEMET Co. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. KEMET had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $293.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KEM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

