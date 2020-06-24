Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $15,609,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,411.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IVR shares. Barclays cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday.

IVR stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $715.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

