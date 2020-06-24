Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Vista Outdoor worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 348,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

