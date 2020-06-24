Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,656 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.16% of Polaris Industries worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.23.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

