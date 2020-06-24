8,376 Shares in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 1,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.77. MYR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

