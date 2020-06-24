Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CEVA were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CEVA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CEVA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CEVA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

