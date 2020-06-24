Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 68,107 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 341,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 522,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

NYSE RNR opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.92. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.