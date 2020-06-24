Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.16% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39,916.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,689 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 155,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000.

FXI stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

