Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Holdings Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSRR. TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

