Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 45,243 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.33% of Webster Financial worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,905,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

WBS stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,812.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

