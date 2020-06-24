Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 35,381 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 62.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASTE. Sidoti lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

ASTE stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.61. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

