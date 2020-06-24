Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Federated Investors worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FII. FMR LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

NYSE FII opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.