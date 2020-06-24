Wellington Management Group LLP Has $6.37 Million Stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.41% of Celestica worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,581,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after buying an additional 1,275,432 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 325.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,300 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in Celestica by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,569,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 980,081 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 40.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,445,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 701,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,384,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 708,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NYSE:CLS opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $832.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

