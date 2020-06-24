Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.29% of 8X8 worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 786.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 8X8 by 46.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

In other news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $86,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

