Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Progress Software stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Progress Software Corp has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF
Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF
Sierra Bancorp Holdings Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP
Sierra Bancorp Holdings Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 45,243 Shares of Webster Financial Co.
Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 45,243 Shares of Webster Financial Co.
Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 35,381 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc.
Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 35,381 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc.
Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Federated Investors Inc
Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Federated Investors Inc
Wellington Management Group LLP Has $6.37 Million Stake in Celestica Inc
Wellington Management Group LLP Has $6.37 Million Stake in Celestica Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report