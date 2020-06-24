Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Progress Software stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Progress Software Corp has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

