Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.29% of Monro worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Monro by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monro by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. Monro Inc has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

MNRO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

