Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Baozun worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.6% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,377 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baozun by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 609,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after buying an additional 150,535 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. Baozun Inc has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. Baozun had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZUN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.96.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

