Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 38,710 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,586,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,710 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of SEACOR Marine worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 25.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.88). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 39.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $41.74 million for the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.