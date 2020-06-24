Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,367,110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,666,000 after buying an additional 353,401 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in H & R Block by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,228,000 after acquiring an additional 891,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in H & R Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in H & R Block by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,826,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,327,000 after acquiring an additional 569,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.58, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.82. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

