Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2,060.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 469,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 448,165 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson bought 25,140 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $471,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti cut their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $574.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

