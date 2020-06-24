Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.19 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 319,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 214.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,191,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 812,461 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 43.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

