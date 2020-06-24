Legal & General Group Plc Buys 2,883 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of AlarmCom worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,099,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter worth approximately $19,628,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,888,000 after purchasing an additional 254,276 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $264,254,019.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,706,103 shares of company stock valued at $268,652,579. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

AlarmCom stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $64.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.