Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,142.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

