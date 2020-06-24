Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 19,130 Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Pfenex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfenex in the first quarter worth $2,325,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfenex by 29.5% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 649,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 147,964 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 87,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pfenex stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Pfenex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Pfenex Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

