Legal & General Group Plc Buys 71,995 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,995 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.74% of Franklin Street Properties worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

