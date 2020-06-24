Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,075,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,609,100. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

