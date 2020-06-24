Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,259 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,259 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $52,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $20,547,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,013,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,476,000 after buying an additional 1,620,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,631,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak bought 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.