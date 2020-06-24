Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 1,036.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,148,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,517 shares of company stock worth $1,918,748. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.47. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $39.88.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

