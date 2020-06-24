Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Tairen Capital Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Tairen Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,103.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 584,225 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 10.9% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $100,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

Microsoft stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,521.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.00 and its 200 day moving average is $169.44. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

