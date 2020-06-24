Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s Largest Position

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,066 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 79,230 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.3% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1,521.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.