Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 770 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

BXS stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXS. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

