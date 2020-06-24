Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,681 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,834,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $604,735,000 after buying an additional 520,628 shares during the last quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Immersion Capital LLP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 657,980 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 88,583 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $21,764,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,521.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

