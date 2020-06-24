Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,793 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,521.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

