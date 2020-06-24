Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 10.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

Microsoft stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.44. The company has a market cap of $1,521.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.